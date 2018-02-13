Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight sensation and took the internet by storm after a clip from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, in which Priya and her co-stars are playing the role of school students went viral on social media, has garnered close to 2 million followers on Instagram and even her account has been verified.

The latest internet sensation of India—Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier has become the talk of the nation and is breaking the internet since two days. A clip of the 18-year-old Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier from upcoming film Oru Adaar Love went crazily, insanely viral over the weekend. The Malayalam actress has garnered millions of followers on her Instagram account and is now close to touching 2 million followers on Instagram. Not only this, right after she grabbed all the attention on the internet, the charming actress got lucky as her Instagram account got verified.

According to a report on catchnews, Priya has gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day becoming only the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Kylie Jenner have recorded same/or more number of followers in such a short span of time. One smile, a striking wink and multiple expressions in a single clip and this actress has won millions of hearts.

Priya Prakash Varrier is also being called the ‘national love interest’ of India as many boys across the nation seem to have fallen in love with her smile. The clip that has created so much of buzz on the internet is from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, in which Priya and her co-stars are playing the role of school students. In the viral footage, Priya flirts with a fellow student, who is as overwhelmed by her wink and smile as social media was. On YouTube, the clip has been watched over eight million times so far.