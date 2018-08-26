Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has once again set the Internet on fire after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account ahead of the beautiful and colourful festival of Onam. Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame and became an Internet sensation after a clip from one of the songs from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love had gone viral on social media.

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has once again set the Internet on fire after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account ahead of the beautiful and colourful festival of Onam. Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame and became an Internet sensation after a clip from one of the songs from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love had gone viral on social media. In the clip, which was trending for a very long time, Priya Prakash Varrier was seen winking and all thanks to her cuteness and expressive eyes, the video made her an overnight star.

Priya Prakash Varrier is now a big star and her photos and videos go viral in no time. She also has a huge fan following on social media and has with time become a social media sensation. Her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love which is slated to hit the silver screen on September 14 is helmed by Omar Lulu and is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of this year.

In the recent photo which has set the Internet on fire, we see Priya Prakash Varrier dressed in a traditional white south Indian saree with a red blouse. Her priceless smile in the photo is what has driven fans crazy. Half tied hair and that natural look has made Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest Instagram post go viral on social media in no time.

