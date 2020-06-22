Shilpa Shetty has long been a fitness icon in India, the "Dhadkan" actress has dedicated her fitness to regular yoga and healthy living. the actress posted her post-workout picture on Instagram prophesying the importance of fitness in everyone's lives.

Driving all Monday blues away, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post-workout picture of herself on Monday and penned down a note on the importance of health.

Shilpa took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen wearing a black coloured sports bra with skin fit semi-patterned jeggings. The actor completed the look with a pair of pink coloured sports shoes. The ‘Dhadkan’ actor is seen slaying in a no make-up look in the picture.

The 45-year-old actor stressed that time is a luxury for her as she has to look after various responsibilities. “Time is a luxury for me. On days when I am engulfed with work, responsibilities, duties, travels and trying to be the best mother, wife, professional… with so much happening simultaneously, it sometimes leaves me scrounging for time,” she wrote.

Sharing that she herself finds it tough to get time or motivation to work on her health and fitness, Shilpa said: “While I try to motivate people to focus on their health, tending to my own health and fitness becomes tough sometimes (believe it or not). It ain’t as easy as it seems…So, I have been making the best of this precious time to focus on my health… because health is wealth.”

“Investing in yourself is the best investment you’ll ever make… it will reap benefits to last you a lifetime, quite literally! So, choose to make time and take good care of yourself. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho,” she added.

Shilpa has long been a fitness-icon in India owing to her dedication to yoga and healthy living. She had also launched a wellness application of her own to guide people on managing their health.

