Ranveer Singh has become one of the most sought-after actors after his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Latest has been reported that the actor will be performing at the IPL opening ceremony in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on April 7. Apart from Ranveer, actress Pareenita Chopra will also grace the occasion by her performance.

Ranveer Singh’s performance in his last outing Padmavat, was fabulous according to his fans after which the actor seems to be in demand these days. If reports are to be believed, the actor is all set to perform at the 11th Edition of the Indian Premier League on April 7 this year. Interestingly, the actor will earn Rs. 5 crore performing for 15 minutes at the event. The actor has a number of upcoming projects in his kitty.

According to reports in a leading daily, an insider said, “He will be shaking a leg for about 15 minutes, but the organising team was always clear that they wanted Ranveer as a performer and that’s why he has been offered such a huge amount”. Earlier, Ranveer had given electrifying performances in many shows. Even after going through so many hurdles, his film Padmavat has garnered rave reviews from critics as well as audiences and went on to gross more than 300 crores.

The insider further shared that Ranveer’s appeal cuts across cities, age-groups and has an equally big fan following among men and women, which is the reason that the organisers have finalized him for the performance at this year’s IPL opening ceremony. The actor, who is currently riding high on success, will next feature in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan’s 83. This news of earning a huge amount for a mere 15 minutes might have made some people’s jaws-drop, but this is what the actor’s worth is.

