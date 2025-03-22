Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

Following her solo act, Disha Patani joined Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla on stage for a collaborative performance.

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

Disha Patani at IPL Opening Ceremony 2025


Bollywood actress Disha Patani delivered a power-packed performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Kolkata, leaving the audience mesmerized with her electrifying stage presence.

However, the excitement was short-lived as broadcasters unexpectedly cut away from her act to discuss the upcoming opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans Disappointed Over Abrupt Cut in Broadcast

The sudden transition from Disha’s performance to the pre-match discussion frustrated many viewers. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with some humorously pointing out the cultural shift in broadcasting priorities.

One fan wrote, “Bhai, Disha Patani ki performance puri koi DM kr dena (Can someone DM me her full performance?)”, while another joked about the abrupt cut-off, saying, “Disha Patani was fine until Jio Hotstar remembered their relatives might be watching. Instant cultural awakening!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Star-Studded Opening Ceremony Featuring Karan Aujla & Shreya Ghoshal

Following her solo act, Disha Patani joined Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla on stage for a collaborative performance. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony also saw a soulful performance by Shreya Ghoshal and was hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK thrilled fans by dancing to Lut Put Gaya alongside KKR player Rinku Singh, setting the stage for an action-packed tournament.

IPL 2025 Tournament Overview

The 18th edition of IPL commenced on March 22, 2025, and will culminate with the final match on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The season will feature 74 matches across 13 venues, including 12 double-headers.

The 10 competing teams are divided into two groups, following the format introduced in previous seasons. The participating franchises include:
✅ Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
✅ Delhi Capitals (DC)
✅ Gujarat Titans (GT)
✅ Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
✅ Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
✅ Mumbai Indians (MI)
✅ Punjab Kings (PBKS)
✅ Rajasthan Royals (RR)
✅ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
✅ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Key Matches and Venues

Opening Match: KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Qualifier 2: May 23, 2025, at Eden Gardens

Final Match: May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens

As IPL 2025 unfolds, fans can expect thrilling cricket action, star-studded performances, and high-energy entertainment throughout the season.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Filed under

Disha Patani Disha Patani dance IPL Disha Patani IPL 2025 performance IPL 2025

newsx

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season
newsx

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat
newsx

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?
Liam Livingstone appealed

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!
Disha Patani at IPL Openi

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

Entertainment

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival