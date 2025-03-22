IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

Following her solo act, Disha Patani joined Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla on stage for a collaborative performance.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani delivered a power-packed performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Kolkata, leaving the audience mesmerized with her electrifying stage presence.

However, the excitement was short-lived as broadcasters unexpectedly cut away from her act to discuss the upcoming opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

Fans Disappointed Over Abrupt Cut in Broadcast

The sudden transition from Disha’s performance to the pre-match discussion frustrated many viewers. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with some humorously pointing out the cultural shift in broadcasting priorities.

One fan wrote, “Bhai, Disha Patani ki performance puri koi DM kr dena (Can someone DM me her full performance?)”, while another joked about the abrupt cut-off, saying, “Disha Patani was fine until Jio Hotstar remembered their relatives might be watching. Instant cultural awakening!”

Star-Studded Opening Ceremony Featuring Karan Aujla & Shreya Ghoshal

Following her solo act, Disha Patani joined Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla on stage for a collaborative performance. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony also saw a soulful performance by Shreya Ghoshal and was hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK thrilled fans by dancing to Lut Put Gaya alongside KKR player Rinku Singh, setting the stage for an action-packed tournament.

IPL 2025 Tournament Overview

The 18th edition of IPL commenced on March 22, 2025, and will culminate with the final match on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The season will feature 74 matches across 13 venues, including 12 double-headers.

The 10 competing teams are divided into two groups, following the format introduced in previous seasons. The participating franchises include:

✅ Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

✅ Delhi Capitals (DC)

✅ Gujarat Titans (GT)

✅ Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

✅ Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

✅ Mumbai Indians (MI)

✅ Punjab Kings (PBKS)

✅ Rajasthan Royals (RR)

✅ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

✅ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Key Matches and Venues

Opening Match: KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Qualifier 2: May 23, 2025, at Eden Gardens

Final Match: May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens

As IPL 2025 unfolds, fans can expect thrilling cricket action, star-studded performances, and high-energy entertainment throughout the season.

