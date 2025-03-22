IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

Bollywood star Disha Patani’s IPL 2025 opening ceremony performance stunned fans, but many felt it was cut short. Here’s how much she reportedly charged for the act.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the stage on fire at the much-awaited IPL 2025 opening ceremony. The event, held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, saw electrifying performances by Disha, Karan Aujla, and Shreya Ghoshal ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While Disha’s dazzling presence on stage caught attention, netizens were divided over her act, with many believing her performance was unexpectedly cut short.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disha Patani’s Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse Before IPL 2025 Performance

Ahead of her much-anticipated performance, Disha Patani shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo on her Instagram. The actress was seen rehearsing with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who was also set to perform at the event.

Disha looked effortlessly stylish in a black tube top paired with joggers, while Karan Aujla sported a blue-and-black jacket. The glimpse from rehearsals only built anticipation among fans eagerly waiting for the duo’s act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disha’s Glamorous Look and On-Stage Presence at IPL 2025

During her performance, Disha wowed the audience in a nude-toned dress embellished with stones, complemented by matching gloves and minimal makeup. Her middle-parted open hair added to her ethereal look as she danced to some electrifying beats.

However, despite her dazzling stage presence, some fans were left unimpressed. Many took to social media, claiming that her performance was abruptly cut short. Speculation quickly spread about whether there was a technical glitch or if the act had been edited down.

Reports later clarified that Disha’s performance resumed after a brief pause, but the initial interruption had already sparked discussions online.

How Much Did Disha Patani Charge for IPL 2025 Performance?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Disha Patani’s IPL 2025 performance is her payment for the event. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, reports suggest that she usually charges between ₹22-50 lakh per event. If the estimates hold true, her IPL performance would have fetched her a substantial amount in lakhs.

Disha wasn’t the only performer at the grand event. Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla also took the stage. Reports indicate that:

Shreya Ghoshal usually charges around ₹25-50 lakh per performance .

Karan Aujla, who recently completed a tour in India for which he reportedly earned ₹16 crore, is also believed to charge in lakhs for such high-profile events.

Disha Patani’s Upcoming Film Projects

Beyond her live performances, Disha Patani is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood project, Welcome To The Jungle, set to release this year. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, continues to make waves in the industry with her acting skills and stage performances.

Despite mixed reactions to her IPL 2025 act, there’s no doubt that Disha Patani remains a fan-favorite when it comes to both films and live performances.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?