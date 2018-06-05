While being questioned by the Mumbai Police, Salman Khan's younger brother and Dabangg maker Arbaaz Khan had confessed to the IPL betting and reportedly added that he knew the bookie Sonu Jalan from past six years. he added that there were more Bollywood personalities involved in the IPL betting scam. In a raid carried out by the Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) in Mumbai, three bookies were arrested and one of them was identified as Sonu Jalan.

After cricket bookie, Sonu Jalan named Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan in IPL betting case, another Bollywood personality, Sajid Khan has popped up in the investigation being done by the Mumbai police. The following development comes to light after Arbaaz Khan had confessed to his involvement in the betting scam and further added that he had placed bets in 2016 IPL season. With another Bollywood name coming to light in IPL betting scam, the links between the underworld and the Bollywood seem to be more evident than said.

Earlier, while being questioned by the Mumbai Police, Salman Khan’s younger brother and Dabangg maker Arbaaz Khan had confessed to the IPL betting and reportedly added that he knew the bookie Sonu Jalan from past six years. In a raid carried out by the Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) in Mumbai, three bookies were arrested and one of them was identified as Sonu Jalan.

While being questioned by the Thane police, Jalan claimed that Arbaaz Khan had failed to pay his dues and currently owes him Rs 2.75 crore. Reports suggest that during the questioning done by the Thane police, Jalan named another famous Bollywood personality and Housefull maker Sajid Khan in the IPL betting case.

Talking ANI, Sonu Jalan said that Sajid Khan used to place bets on several cricket matches some 7 years ago. taking cognizance of the claims made by bookie Sonu Jalan, Thane crime branch has initiated a probe into the allegations leveled by Sonu Jalan against Sajid Khan. As per sources, it still remains under wraps that if Thane police will follow the same path they did in Arbaaz Khan case and summon Sajid Khan.

While being questioned by the Thane Police, Arbaaz Khan had reportedly claimed that there were other seven Bollywood personalities that had also placed bets in the IPL matches. If the claims made by the actor are true, then it seems that 5 more Bollywood personalities are on their way to be exposed for betting on cricket matches.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App