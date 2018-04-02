Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is reportedly all set to deliver a spectacular performance at the IPL opening ceremony on April 7th, 2018 after Ranveer Singh's exit due to his shoulder injury. According to the latest buzz, Hrithik has also started rehearsing with ace dance choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Bollywood’s dancing star Hrithik Roshan has reportedly taken over the responsibility to deliver a spectacular performance at the IPL opening ceremony on April 7th 2018 after Ranveer Singh’s exit due to his shoulder injury. In a conversation with CricketNext, a senior BCCI official revealed, “The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. The official announcement should be done in a few days once the deal is signed. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Although nothing is confirmed as of yet, a photo of Hrithik rehearsing with ace dance choreographer Shiamak Davar and 2 dancers has been circulating on his fan pages. Until and unless, there is no official confirmation we would have to wait and hope for the best. On Monday, Ranveer’s official spokesperson said in a statement, “After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury.”

Also Read: October: Meet Varun Dhawan’s character Danish Walia aka Dan

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh had injured his shoulder during a football match. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan, who was busy with the shooting of Sui Dhaaga and promotions of his upcoming film October, has taken some time out of his busy schedule to prep for his performance. Along with Hrithik and Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra might also be seen performing at the opening ceremony.

Also Read: My parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food: Comedian Siddharth Sagar on his disappearance

Also Read: Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo not shelved; to go on floors by end of 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App