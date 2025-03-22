IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

The opening ceremony at Eden Gardens started on a high note as Shreya Ghoshal took center stage with a mesmerizing performance of Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) begins at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, before the cricketing action unfolds, fans are treated to a grand opening ceremony featuring top entertainers.

The opening ceremony at Eden Gardens started on a high note as Shreya Ghoshal took center stage with a mesmerizing performance of Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). She later concluded her set with an emotional rendition of A.R. Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, leaving the audience in awe.

Karan Aujla Gets Slammed

After Shreya’s soulful melodies, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla electrified the stage with his chart-topping hit Softly, bringing high energy to the stadium. The singer, however, got slammed for using auto-tune for his live performance. Aujla was also pulled up for lip-syncing his songs.

I was hoping to like Aujla’s performance though- his swag fits IPL perfectly. But the over-the-top lip-syncing took all the fun out of it. Kind of disappointed! Surprisingly, the only highlight of their performances was when Disha joined in while Aujla was singing- that… https://t.co/8ldok4xha6 pic.twitter.com/q8Fpjh7W5Y — BoundaryBanter (@boundbant) March 22, 2025

Karan Aujla Is nothing without auto tune his IPL presentation proves that. How do people even listen to him??

Complete Trash!!!! 🗑️ #IPL — Anmol (@AirsPrime1) March 22, 2025

Up next, Bollywood star Disha Patani lit up the stage with a stunning dance routine, promising a visual spectacle for IPL fans. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan officially kickstarted IPL 2025 in his signature style, amping up the anticipation for the season ahead.