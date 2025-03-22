Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed 'Complete Trash' Without Auto-Tune

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

The opening ceremony at Eden Gardens started on a high note as Shreya Ghoshal took center stage with a mesmerizing performance of Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed 'Complete Trash' Without Auto-Tune

Karan Aujla at IPL Opening Ceremony 2025


The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) begins at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, before the cricketing action unfolds, fans are treated to a grand opening ceremony featuring top entertainers.

The opening ceremony at Eden Gardens started on a high note as Shreya Ghoshal took center stage with a mesmerizing performance of Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). She later concluded her set with an emotional rendition of A.R. Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, leaving the audience in awe.

Karan Aujla Gets Slammed

After Shreya’s soulful melodies, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla electrified the stage with his chart-topping hit Softly, bringing high energy to the stadium. The singer, however, got slammed for using auto-tune for his live performance. Aujla was also pulled up for lip-syncing his songs.

Up next, Bollywood star Disha Patani lit up the stage with a stunning dance routine, promising a visual spectacle for IPL fans. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan officially kickstarted IPL 2025 in his signature style, amping up the anticipation for the season ahead.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony? Check Live Stream, Timings, Star-Studded Performers Line-Up

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune
