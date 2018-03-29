October star, Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga is all set to give a bang on performance on the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League. Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra performing at the event. Varun has a great connection with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, said a source close to a leading daily.

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League or IPL is always bigger and better with the star being a part of the event every year. The first match of IPL 2018 Schedule will be between CSK and MI with Chennai Super Kings coming back after 2 years. We will be seeing Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra performing at the event. Varun Dhawan is expected to get the highest pay this year. The pay of Band Baaja Baaraat actor has been revealed and he will be receiving almost Rs 5 crore.

According to a source that told DNA, “Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he’s the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn’t known.” The source added, “Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together.”

The Student Of The Year star Varun Dhawan who is busy with the promotions of his film October that will hit the theatres on April 13, 2018, and is simultaneously shooting for Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma in the lead, will be taking two days off from the schedule to rehearse for his IPL performance.

