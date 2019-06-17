Robert Downey Jr wants Marvel to introduce Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. Marvel is tight-lipped about their plans but the Hollywood star is the latest to demand a cinematic version of Ironheart in the next Marvel film.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has confessed that he would want to see Ironheart revived in the yet-to-be-named new Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. For those unfamiliar with the character, Ironheart is the alter ego of Riri Williams, a black teenager, a new character in the Iron Man comics. She appears soon after Tony Stark, the character played by Downey Jr in the films, falls into a coma after the events of Civil War. She was introduced in 2015 as a 15-year-old character.

Robert Downey Jr has played Iron Man (aka Tony Stark) in Avengers: Endgame and other Marvel movies over the last 10 years and is now advocating for the introduction of this new character. He is reportedly keen on watching Ironheart come to life on the big screen. According to reports, the actor spoke of this at the Gene Siskel Film Center in interaction with fans and media.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in its Phase 4 is expected to launch new Marvel characters. A leaked report claimed Marvel Studios will introduce a new league of Young Avengers in the MCU. While the superheroes’ movies production house is quiet and is working hard to keep the developments as a secret, all eyes are now set on the San Deigo Comic-Con where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is expected to unveil MCU Phase 4 plans. Fans are already suggesting a few comic book characters who should be introduced in the new phase.

Fans will have to wait and see if Marvel Studios’ plan on introducing Ironheart and what new character developments take place in their universe.

