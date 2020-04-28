Irrfan Khan has been admitted to ICU following colon infection, confirmed Irrfan Khan's team member.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has delivered several blockbusters in Bollywood and Hollywood, is not well, and has been currently admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital following colon infection. Reports said the actor is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and a team of doctors is taking care of his health.

An official statement by actor’s team reads, “Yes! it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon.”

Irrfan lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, earlier this week, and could not attend her funeral in Jaipur due to the nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

He lives in Mumbai with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan had delivered another big hit, Angrezi Medium.

The actor hasn’t signed any new project and keeps on going abroad for health treatment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App