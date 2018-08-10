As much as the audiences are happy to see Irrfan Khan in his latest release Karwaan along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, the actor is being equally missed by fans while he fights cancer in London. After the actor shared his latest health update in an interview with AP, Fans all around the country poured in their well wishes and expressed their desire to see him come back and shine on the silver screen.
In the interview, Irrfan had stated that he have had the fourth cycle of chemo and six cycles are yet to go after which he will need to get a scan. Although after the third cycle the results were positive, they need to see the sixth scan. He further added that there is no guarantee of life with anybody.
Speaking about the same, Irrfan said that his mind could always tell him that he has his die and he could die in a few months or a year or two. Or he can just avoid the conversation and live life the way it offers him. He added that life offers so much, admitting that he was walking around with blinders as he could n0t see what it offered him.
Opening up about his rare disease, Irrfan stated that the unexpected makes one grow. Finding out about his illness has been difficult but the love and strength of those around him had brought him to a place of hope.
Workwise, Irrfan Khan was scheduled to start shooting for Vishal Dadlani’s upcoming film along with Deepika Padukone that has been postponed indefinitely.
