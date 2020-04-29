Irrfan Khan's death social media reaction: PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over Irrfan's death, tweeted: loss to the world of cinema and theatre. Actors-- Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and other celebs express their grief on Twitter.

On Wednesday, one of the most versatile actors Irrfan Khan passed away after suffering from prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at Mumbai on Tuesday, where he was kept under medical observation as he was earlier diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The news of Irrfan’s death was broke by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, he tweeted condolence message, which reads: He was a dear friend of him, he fought, fought and fought. Salute to him. Meanwhile, netizens are in shock and wrote: No IrrfanKhan no, please come back.

Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, and others condole death. Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted condole message, which reads: Just got the news of Irrfan’s death its disturbing and sad news of losing such an incredible talent, left too soon.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Pannu wrote: Irrfan was the best the industry has, won’t watch all his work time and again and again. While Pednekar wrote: Heartbroken on the death of Irrfan Khan, it’s shocking and sad. He will live forever in our hearts, he was an inspirational force.

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar tweeted and wrote: Saddened to hear about the demise, he was one of the finest actors. RIP. On the other hand, Anupam Kher shared a video message expressing grief and said: He is completely shattered after hearing the news, he was very dear to him it’s not only the loss of the country or Bollywood but he was a wonderful human being so compassionate. Its too soon..

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about demise of Irrfan Khan. This is huge loss to the world. May his soul rest in peace. — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 29, 2020

Today is a huge loss for the industry, our country & for artists all over the world. Irrfan Sir was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema & I will always cherish all the times I spent with him, listening to him & learning from his conversations of Art, life & so much more. pic.twitter.com/hvx3fXCgFt — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 29, 2020

Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

"This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss "- #KanganaRanaut#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/UlIO2ca2WC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 29, 2020

Pathbreaking, legend, phenomenal, few words that come to mind when one thinks of #IrrfanKhan sir. He will always thrive with the legacy of great work he has left, and will be remembered by generations . We will miss you, Cinema will miss you.💔 — Sonnalli Seygall (@SonnalliSeygall) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/aM3JUHWlTm pic.twitter.com/dA2N3rhts8 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

My sincere tributes to the great magician of an actor, the legendary #IrrfanKhan who weaved magical emotions into his characters with utmost ease in each of his acts! Indian Cinema will struggle to fill the void to be felt by his absence!Condolences to near & dear#RIPIrrfanKhan — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened at untimely demise of actor par excellence #IrrfanKhan

A beloved international face of Indian cinema, the acclaimed actor stood out in every role he essayed, incl. the memorable ‘Lunchbox’, the first official co-production between India and France shown at Cannes pic.twitter.com/fy5dw0MJGe — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 29, 2020

My first ever acting was in a workshop for my first film where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Irrfan sir from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail.

First face that comes to mind when we think Actor.

💔 #IrrfanKhan Sir RIP pic.twitter.com/TRs8sXWSHt — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 29, 2020

