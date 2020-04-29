On Wednesday, one of the most versatile actors Irrfan Khan passed away after suffering from prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at Mumbai on Tuesday, where he was kept under medical observation as he was earlier diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The news of Irrfan’s death was broke by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, he tweeted condolence message, which reads: He was a dear friend of him, he fought, fought and fought. Salute to him.  Meanwhile, netizens are in shock and wrote: No IrrfanKhan no, please come back.

Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, and others condole death. Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted condole message, which reads: Just got the news of Irrfan’s death its disturbing and sad news of losing such an incredible talent, left too soon.



Pannu wrote: Irrfan was the best the industry has, won’t watch all his work time and again and again. While Pednekar wrote: Heartbroken on the death of Irrfan Khan, it’s shocking and sad. He will live forever in our hearts, he was an inspirational force.

Akshay Kumar tweeted and wrote: Saddened to hear about the demise, he was one of the finest actors. RIP. On the other hand, Anupam Kher shared a video message expressing grief and said: He is completely shattered after hearing the news, he was very dear to him it’s not only the loss of the country or Bollywood but he was a wonderful human being so compassionate. Its too soon..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

