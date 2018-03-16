Irrfan Khan took to Twitter to announce that he has finally received a diagnosis of his illness and it is a neuroendocrine tumour which affects less than 1 million people per year. The disease is not something that only affects the brain which was explained by Irrfan himself. There were many speculations when the news of his illness was first released and many celebrities asked the audience to respect his privacy.

There has been immense speculation since the news of Irrfan Khan being sick was first released on Twitter. The renowned actor took to the social media platform to announce that he was facing an illness which was yet to be diagnosed and after a few weeks he released a letter stating that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. The extent of its growth is still unknown or the course of action being taken by the actors but he confirmed that neuro does not only mean that it affects the brain.

A neuroendocrine tumour may grow slowly or aggressively and spread to other parts of the body. Many people do not develop symptoms and the tumour is detected incidentally. When symptoms occur, they can vary based on the location of the tumour. In rare cases, skin flushing or fluctuating blood sugar levels may occur. Treatment depends on the type of tumour. Some approaches may include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The disease is rare and fewer than 1 million cases happen per year in India.

ALSO READ: My husband is a warrior, he is fighting every obstacle with grace: Irrfan Khan’s wife breaks silence on his health

Just a few days ago, Irrfan had shared a cryptic post on social media saying he is suffering from a rare disease and he will only be able to confirm his situation in a week’s time. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” Irrfan tweeted on February 5.

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he added.

Many well-wishes poured in as well:

Prayers and love are with you brother. Hope you are well soon! — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) March 16, 2018

We all r praying for You sir🙏🙏

Get well soon nd Always b Strong… U can overcome through it🙏🙏 #prayforirfan — Ronak Shah (@ronakshah947) March 16, 2018

Get well soon, your endurance with which you have faced every obstacle in life is there to make sure that you fight and win this battle too.

Take care.

I am sure there will be a way out of this problem and all your family members and your well wishers will help you through this. — Prateek Khare (@prateekkhare_) March 16, 2018

Vishal Bhardwaj had also announced last month that he had to push back his upcoming project with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan as the two actors were down with health problems. But Irrfan was diagnosed with jaundice then. Bhardwaj had posted on Facebook, “I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice.” Although Irrfan Khan will be seen in Blackmail which releases on April 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s ‘rare disease’ might take quite a long time for him to return to work

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail will release on April 6th as scheduled, confirm makers

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App