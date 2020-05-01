Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa has finally ended her silence with a heartfelt letter, which also has inputs from his sons Babil and Ayaan. The actor passed away on April 29 after suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has left millions of cinephiles in tears. His films and his fight against neuroendocrine tumour has him a true hero and a true warrior. Even 2 days after his death, it is hard for everyone to accept the reality and move on. As condolences and heartfelt posts pour in for the actor from all around the world, his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan have issued a statement that will strike a chord in your heart and leave you emotional.

The statement begins with Sutapa questioning that how can she write a family statement when Irrfan Khan’s demise feels like a personal loss to everyone around the world. How can she feel alone when millions of people around the world are grieving with them? She says it’s not a loss, it’s rather a gain. We will finally begin to implement what he has really taught us and evolve by implementing it.

She has only one grudge against him, which is that he has spoiled her for life. She cannot settle for anything ordinary because of his strive for perfection. Their life was a masterclass in acting. When some uninvited guests came over, she has learnt to see a harmony in the cacophony.

Expressing her gratitude towards all the actors who were there with them in this journey, Sutapa says that was a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting journey. Now their family is rowing the boat of life on Irrfan Khan’s direction. The note ends with their sons Babil and Ayaan sharing one important lesson taught by their father that will always stay by them.

