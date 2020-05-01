Actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has left millions of cinephiles in tears. His films and his fight against neuroendocrine tumour has him a true hero and a true warrior. Even 2 days after his death, it is hard for everyone to accept the reality and move on. As condolences and heartfelt posts pour in for the actor from all around the world, his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan have issued a statement that will strike a chord in your heart and leave you emotional.
The statement begins with Sutapa questioning that how can she write a family statement when Irrfan Khan’s demise feels like a personal loss to everyone around the world. How can she feel alone when millions of people around the world are grieving with them? She says it’s not a loss, it’s rather a gain. We will finally begin to implement what he has really taught us and evolve by implementing it.
She has only one grudge against him, which is that he has spoiled her for life. She cannot settle for anything ordinary because of his strive for perfection. Their life was a masterclass in acting. When some uninvited guests came over, she has learnt to see a harmony in the cacophony.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma spills the beans about her mother’s equation with Paras Chhabra
Also Read: Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild, passes away after suffering a heart attack
View this post on Instagram
Continued…Statement from Irrfan Khan’s Family – His wife Sutapa and sons Babil, Ayaan* It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them; Babil: ’Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe” Ayaan: “Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.” Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come. Above is the statement from Irrfan Khan’s Family – His wife Sutapa and sons Babil, Ayaan*
Expressing her gratitude towards all the actors who were there with them in this journey, Sutapa says that was a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting journey. Now their family is rowing the boat of life on Irrfan Khan’s direction. The note ends with their sons Babil and Ayaan sharing one important lesson taught by their father that will always stay by them.
Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah, his son Vivaan dismiss reports of veteran actor’s illness