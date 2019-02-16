Irrfan Khan, who has returned back to India recently after receiving the treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, has no plans of doing Hindi Medium 2. After so many speculations and rumours, one of the close friends of the actor opened up saying that it will take some time for the actor to be back in his form.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and from last few months, was undergoing the treatment in London. There were a lot of speculations regarding the work front of the actor. Clearing all the facts, one of the actor’s friend quoted that Irrfan Khan has no plans to do Hindi Medium 2. He further said that the process of recovering is slow and the actor would take time to come into the normal state and would be on-screens post a year.

As per the reports, the director of Hindi Medium Saket Chowdhary has also distanced himself from the movie. Irrfan Khan is counted among the most versatile and hardworking actors of the B-town, who is best known for doing unique films with a different angle. The actor normally does intense roles on-screen and undoubtedly called as one the allrounders of the industry. The actor has earned a respectable name in Bollywood through his stupendous acting and dedication towards his work and passion. Not only this, the actor has also been appreciated for his brilliant performance and has got various awards like Filmfare Awards, National Film Award and many more. Some of his movies include Life of Pie, Life in a…Metro, Maqbool, Talvar, Piku and many more.

