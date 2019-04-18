Irrfan Khan is making Angreji Medium director Homi Adajani's life better and here's the reason: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is currently shooting for Angrezi Medium in Rajasthan. While shooting for Angrezi medium, Irrfan shared a light moment with director Homi Adajani. This is the first time when both are teaming up for a project. Shooting will continue till another month in Rajasthan, The next shooting scheduled will be held in London.

Irrfan Khan is making Angreji Medium director Homi Adajani’s life better and here’s the reason: Irrfan Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and dedicated actors in the Bollywood film industry. When it comes to proving his acting skills, Irrfan never misses a chance to impress his fans. It has been a long time since the actor was seen on the silver screen, the reason being his bad health condition. Irrfan was undergoing cancer treatment in London but now the actor is back to India and has already been working on a new project titled Angrezi Medium.

The shooting of the movie has already started in April and today the director Homi Adajani of the film has shared a small glimpse from the sets with fans. It is the first time that both of them are working together for the same project. In an Instagram post, director of the film Homi Adajani shared a photo with Irrfan captioned: “Life is better when you are laughing”.

Adajani also appreciated the acting skills of Irrfan. In the photo, we can see Irrfan sitting on a scooty and laughing along with director Homi Adajani. It’s been so long since we have seen such a priceless smile of Irrfan. The actor is considered as the most bankable actor of Bollywood. Khan has been in the industry for a long time. During his journey, he had given super hit movie to the industry such as Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar, Life Of Pie, Madari, Lunch Box and several others.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel of Hindi Medium. The movie was released in May 2017 and had garnered a good review from his fans as well as from critics. The Angrezi Medium will be helmed by Homi Adjani and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijayan under the banner of Maddok films.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

