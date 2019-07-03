Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan s currently gearing up for his upcoming film Angezi Medium with costars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Recently, the actor revealed that he is very grateful to the entire cast and crew of Angrezi Medium for their sweetest gesture helping him cope up with his health issues and the film shooting as well.

Irrfan Khan fans were very disappointed last year after he declared about Neuroendocrine Tumor, a rare type of cancer he was suffering from. Later, after he went for the treatment he got better and started to work again cheering up his fans. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium in London which is a sequel to his former film Hindi Medium of 2017. The film was a big hit at the box office and was directed by Saket Chaudhary.

Talking about the sequel, the film is directed Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. According to a report, Irrfan is thankful to the entire cast and crew for considering his health issues and working accordingly. He has been shooting for the film alongside his cancer treatment and is grateful to the crew for putting so many efforts for him. All this while, they have been making special arrangements to make a great working environment for him and he’s totally overwhelmed by their gestures.

Irrfan Khan thanked everyone for the love and support they provided him. Moreover, the schedule was made in a way which was suitable for him and the crew was well briefed for his requirements. They just made sure he gets all the assistance required.

His last big-screen hit was Karwaan with costars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar which got a decent response at the box office. Irrfan was supposed to play a lead role in Sardar Udham Singh but got replaced by Vicky Kaushal because of his health issues.

