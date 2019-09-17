Irrfan Khan, Kajol Devgan in Saurabh Shukla’s Slice of Life: Bollywood ace actor-director-writer Saurabh Shukla recently approached Irrfan Khan and Kajol Devgan for his next project titled Slice-of-Life. Saurabh Shukla till now doesn't want to reveal anything related to the project.

The report says, that the plot of the drama has been narrated to both the actors and after listening, they gave a nod to the project, as they very much liked the concept of the project, which is based on the social issue, where a city-based couple trying to solve certain issues by making a balance in their marriage.

However, if both the actors agreed to the same project, then it will be counted as their first film together and with that, actor Irrfan Khan will reappear in Bollywood after a prolonged illness. The actor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, which was very much lauded by critics and audiences.

Talking to Saurabh Shukla, he said, currently, he doesn’t feel like revealing anything about the project neither the star cast nor the plot, as it will be too early to speak upon anything. Saurabh in a jocular way said, that he too doesn’t know when the script was written and when it will came upon silver screens.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan has carved his own space in Bollywood by acting in some versatile roles, from a Dacoit in Paan Singh Tomar to Life of Pi (Hollywood), he has done justice to every character he played till now, but due to his illness he took a gap from Bollywood, however Irrfan was recently spotted at Mumbai airports.

