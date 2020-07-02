Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Acid Factory is streaming on gomusicgo.com. If you are a fan of Hindi action thriller films of the 2000s, Acid Factory is the right pick for you. Released in 2009, Acid Factory is the remake of Hollywood thriller film Unknown, which released in 2006. Along with Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, Acid Factory also stars Fardeen Khan, Dia Mirza, Gulshan Grover, Dino Morea and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles.

The plot of film essentially revolves a group of characters whose sense of past has vanished and find themselves in a cloud of mistrust and self righteousness as several unusual events lead their lives into complete haywire. Upon its release, the film received fairly positive critical reception.

Acid Factory has a total of 9 songs, including Kone Kone Mein and Nothing Else Will Do. Bappa Lahiri, Mansi Scott and Shamir Tandon have composed the songs. So, if you are looking for a trip down the memory lane, Acid Factory is your bid. Watch it this weekend on gomusicgo.com.

India lost an acting gem with the demise of Irrfan Khan earlier this year. On his demise, Manoj Bajpayee said that it is very difficult for him to put his emotions into words. Everything went haywire when he heard the news of Irrfan’s demise. He feels extreme sadness inside him and feels exhausted with such heaviness. Bajpayee added that he had immense respect for Irrfan Khan as a contemporary, a colleague, co-actor and as somebody who started around the same time.

