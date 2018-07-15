Lunchbox actor Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment for NeuroEndocrine Tumour in London, has updated his Twitter photo, showing a glimpse of him after a very long time. Irrfan in his new photo appears to be running, with headphones on and a smile on his face.

Bollywood’s one of the most versatile and talented actors Irrfan on Sunday shared a new photo after a long time, ever since he is undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London. Irrfan is missing from the entertainment industry since he is undergoing treatment in London, however, his millions of fans always wait to get one glimpse of the actor and to know how is he doing in his treatment. Now after a long time, Irrfan changed his profile photo on his Twitter page in which he seems to be running, with earplugs put on and a smile on his face. Though the actor which is undergoing treatment for a neuroendochrine tumour does look a little weak and appears that he has losed some wieght too. However, all his well-wishers, fans, loved one would be happy to see Irrfan with a smile.

As the actor is undergoing treatment, his upcoming film Karwaan is being awaited by many to get released which starts Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Pakar along with him. Karwaan, Irrfan’s upcoming film, is based on a road journey which goes around though picturesque locations in coimbatore and other placeds in South India. The film tralier is already out and recently makers of the film had also released a new song Chota Sa Fasana featuring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Pakar. Going by the tralier of the film, Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Pakar who seems to be travelling due to different purposes somehow meet and there begins a Karwaan.

Irrfan Khan’s fans, B-town was in a shock when Irrfan on his Twitter post shared this Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect, says Margaret Mitchell. He continued and said, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” Irrfan.

