Irrfan Khan no more: After battling from tumour in 2018 and returning back India after months of treatment, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday where he was getting treatment for colon infection.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who has not just won Indian hearts with his films, he is an internationally acclaimed film star, passed away on Wednesday. The 53-year-old actor took his last breath on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. After suffering from neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and getting treated for it in London, earlier this week, Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU of the Mumbai hospital and was undertaking treatment for colon infection in ICU.

This won’t be wrong to say that India has lost one of its brightest stars. Recently, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed his views on Twitter saying that Irrfan Khan was among the versatile actors. Further, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted that he was shocked to hear about Irrfan Khan’s demise. He added the actor was among the exceptions who was known for his phenomenal acting and his work will also be remembered.

Further, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wrote on Twitter that Irrfan Khan was the Indian brand ambassador on the global films and Televisions, he will be truly missed. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also expressed his views and said that it is a big loss for the industry.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan death social media reaction: Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon and other celebs mourn star’s untimely death

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan started his acting career in 1988 by appearing in films like Kamla Ki Maut, Jazeere, Drishti. With his talent for living the character, the actor made his name with his hard work and kept conquering hearts by experimenting with roles. His films like Billu, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox. Piku, Hindi Medium, Blackmail proved him to be the master of all jacks. Moreover, the hardworking actor has also appeared on small screens as well. After getting treated for neuroendocrine tumour in London, in 2019 Irrfan Khan returned back to India and featured in his last film Angrezi Medium.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App