Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan took to his Twitter handle to announce that the actor is suffering from a rare disease. The Blackmail actor revealed that for the last 15 days, his life has been a suspense story and added that little did he know that his search for rare stories would make him find a rare disease. The actor further requested his fans to not speculate about his condition as he will be sharing his story within a week to ten days.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from Jaundice since quite some time, gave a huge shock to his fans as he revealed that the actor might be suffering from a rare disease. In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Irrfan said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.

The Blackmail actor further requested his fans to not speculate anything, as he will share his story within a week to ten days. “My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week- ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till them, wish the best for me,” he said. After putting all his work commitments on hold due to his illness, Irrfan’s publicist had earlier revealed, “The doctors have strictly advised complete bed rest for Irrfan. His team is working on rescheduling all his commitments in the best interest of all causing as minimal as issues to everyone.”

On the work front, the actor will be seen in his upcoming film Blackmail with Kirti Kulhari. After which, he will be shooting for Hindi Medium 2 and Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Deepika Padukone, that has been put on hold due to the actor’s health concerns. We wish him a speedy recovery!

