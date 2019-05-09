In a recent note to the media, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, thanked all his fans, friends and the media for supporting him through his journey!

In March 2019 last year, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan broke many hearts and shook the nation after he told his fans that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, for which he was being treated in London for the past one year. However, the good news for all his fans across the globe is that Irrfan Khan is finally recovering and he has already started working for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium which is the sequel to his 2016 blockbuster movie Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan, who was in London where he was undergoing treatment for his disease, has never failed to thanks his fans, friends and family during this tough fight that he gave to the deadly disease and has once again thanked all his well-wishers in an interaction with the media in which he spoke about his battle with the disease, how he manages the fatigue and all about his recovery after a long and prolonged battle.

He said that he wishes to let all his friends in the media know that although he has been fighting to heal the fight with fatigue and he is beginning to face the reel and real world and is taking baby steps towards his road to recovery. Irrfan said that he is trying to heal by working and he is doing that slowly.

He further thanked the media and his fans for all the wishes for him during his tough time and how the media respected his battle and gave him his own time to heal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App