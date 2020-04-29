Irrfan Khan death news, Irrfan Khan death reason, age, photos: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is no more. Aged 54, the actor was admitted in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday because of colon infection. He was recently seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Director Shoojit Sircar shared his condolences on Twitter for Irrfan Khan and said he will always be proud of him for putting up a tough fight. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared the screen space with Irrfan Khan in Piku, condoled his death and called him an incredible talent, a gracious colleague and a prolific contributor to the world of cinema.

The actor was recently seen in Homi Adajania’s film Angrezi Medium that was released on March 13, 2020, just before the coronavirus lockdown. In the film, Irrfan Khan was seen alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Due to the film’s limited time on the big screen, the film recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Irrfan Khan attended the digital premiere of Angrezi Medium on video conferencing with the entire team.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Speaking about his fight against neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan had earlier penned that he was travelling on a speedy train ride of dreams, plans, aspirations and goals. After learning about the disease, it appeared to him that the only thing certain in life is uncertainty. This realisation made him submit, surrender and trust irrespective of the outcome and his concerns took a back seat. People around the world have been praying for him and he feels all their prayers have translated into one big force, filling him with wonder, curiosity and happiness.

Some of Irrfan Khan’s most notable performances include Salaam Bombay, Life In A Metro, Ye Saali Zindagi, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar, Gunday, Hindi Medium and Blackmail.

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Really heart broken….😔😔😔. Still can’t believe this sad news…may Allah give you the best place in heaven..you will be an inspiration, always. 🙏🙏🙏

RIP #IrrfanKhan — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan .

May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 #IrrfanKhan — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

