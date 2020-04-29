Irrfan Khan death news, Irrfan Khan death reason, age, photos: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday has passed away at the age of 54. The actor was admitted in ICU at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday because of colon infection. Earlier, in March 2018, the actor had announced that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and was in London for quite some time for treatment.

Director Shoojit Sircar shared his condolences on Twitter for Irrfan Khan and said he will always be proud of him for putting up a tough fight. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared the screen space with Irrfan Khan in Piku, condoled his death and called him an incredible talent, a gracious colleague and a prolific contributor to the world of cinema.

The actor was recently seen in Homi Adajania’s film Angrezi Medium that was released on March 13, 2020, just before the coronavirus lockdown. In the film, Irrfan Khan was seen alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Due to the film’s limited time on the big screen, the film recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Irrfan Khan attended the digital premiere of Angrezi Medium on video conferencing with the entire team.

Speaking about his fight against neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan had earlier penned that he was travelling on a speedy train ride of dreams, plans, aspirations and goals. After learning about the disease, it appeared to him that the only thing certain in life is uncertainty. This realisation made him submit, surrender and trust irrespective of the outcome and his concerns took a back seat. People around the world have been praying for him and he feels all their prayers have translated into one big force, filling him with wonder, curiosity and happiness.

Some of Irrfan Khan’s most notable performances include Salaam Bombay, Life In A Metro, Ye Saali Zindagi, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, Talvar, Gunday, Hindi Medium and Blackmail.

