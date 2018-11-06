Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is planning to celebrate Diwali in India with his family. Speaking about the speculations that suggest that Irrfan might start shooting for his upcoming films like Hindi Medium and Udham Singh's biopic from December, a source close to a daily stated that the actor is yet to receive a clean chit by his doctors. However, the doctors are hopeful that Irrfan will be back on sets by March 2019.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is on a road to recovery and we cannot wait to watch him on the big screen. Just as speculations are abuzz that Irrfan will reportedly start shooting for his upcoming films Hindi Medium 2 and Udham Singh’s biopic in December, a latest report by Mid Day suggests that Irrfan will be celebrating Diwali in India with his family.

In a conversation with the daily, a source revealed that Irrfan and his family are planning to celebrate Diwali at their Nashik farmhouse. However, soon after the trip, the actor will go back to UK for his ongoing treatment for a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumor.

Addressing the speculations that Irrfan might start shooting for his upcoming films in December, the source added that the actor is yet to receive a clean chit by doctors and know if he can start working full-fledgedly. But the doctors are hopeful that Irrfan can start shooting for his upcoming films by March. Stating that once he is back on sets he would have to follow the guidelines prescribed by his oncologists, the source added that the biopic would have to be divided into shorter schedules.

Ever since the actor has opened up about his life-threatening illness, he has been time and again sharing his health updates on social media with his fans, who have been praying for his speedy recovery. Workwise, the actor was recently seen in the film Karwaan along with Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan. While the film did not do very well at the box office, Irrfan’s performance was widely noticed and appreciated.

