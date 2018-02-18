While the teaser of Blackमेल doesn't divulge many details about the plot, it tells us that Irrfan plays a married man, who is now running bare-chested on streets due to a "historical kaand" that he's committed. The trailer for the film will release on February 22 as per the announcement made by Irrfan Khan made using a new poster of the movie that shows him bare-chested.

In the wake of provoking the interests of the audiences with its charming mystery, the creators of Blackमेल have released another idiosyncratic look of the film. Displaying Irrfan in a never seen before look, the teaser released earlier highlights the performer uncovered chested in some boxer shorts with a bra and underwear paper sack covering his face. He is seen running about the roads with two eye openings cut into this undergarments paper sack. Taking forward the account of the mystery, the most recent look highlights Irrfan exposed chested once more where the bra and undies paper sack makes a rebound.

Irrfan took to his Twitter record to share the notice. He likewise uncovered that the trailer for the movie will be out on February 22. While the main poster of Blackमेल surrendered a nearby perspective of Irrfan’s face with a paper sack covering his face, the second one gives us advance bits of knowledge into his look. Abhinay Deo’s directorial Blackमेल caused a social networking storm on Valentine’s Day with its peculiar, bizarre and comic teaser.

Post engaging the gathering of people with Delhi Belly and the TV arrangement 24 among others, Abhinay Deo is good to go to introduce yet another particular comic drama. With the National Award victor Irrfan, drama appears to have turned into a most loved type with his last venture Hindi Medium getting him the current year’s Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Male). Starring an outfit cast involving Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao among numerous others, the film guarantees to be an insane comic drama sponsored by engaging entertainers.