Irrfan Khan returns to India after cancer treatment in London: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday returned to the country after receiving treatment in London for the neuroendocrine tumour. According to the media reports, Irrfan Khan is back in India and a close aid to him confirmed the reports saying he is in Mumbai right now. With his comeback, the speculations have surfaced around the town that soon he would be back to work. Irrfan Khan has some big projects in his pocket including the sequel to his super hit film Hindi Medium.

The reports say that his treatment would be continued in Mumbai. “Irrfan is back in Mumbai. But people are publishing all sorts of stories without any confirmation. They are not true,” Irrfan Khan’s close aid said. The source added that he will soon update on Irrfan’s health and when he will be back to work after meeting the actor.

A few months back, in March 2018, the reports had claimed that Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with an early stage of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour. Later, he himself confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote that he has a rare disease.

