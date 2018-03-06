Unconfirmed rumours suggest Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been reportedly diagnosed with Brain cancer. The actor had to be rushed to Hospital. Identified as Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, also called ‘Death on Diagnosis’ is one of the deadly cancers. Earlier, the actor had revealed in an official statement that he is suffering from a rare disease.

Here’s is a news no one was expecting or waited for. Unconfirmed rumours suggest Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer and the actor has currently admitted in Hospital in Mumbai. Identified as Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, also called ‘death on diagnosis’ is one of the deadly cancers. If the latest reports are to be believed, Irrfan had been having convulsion attacks along with slurring of speech due which he had to admitted into the Hospital immediately.

In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Irrfan had earlier said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.” He further added, “My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week- ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till them, wish the best for me,” he said

After putting all his work commitments on hold due to his illness, Irrfan’s publicist had earlier revealed, “The doctors have strictly advised complete bed rest for Irrfan. His team is working on rescheduling all his commitments in the best interest of all causing as minimal as issues to everyone.” On the work front, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in his upcoming film ‘Blackmail.’ After which, he will start shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Deepika Padukone.

NewsX has no confirmed medical reports but the latest reports circulating on the internet suggest the same. We wish Irrfan Khan a long and healthy life.

