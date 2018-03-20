Earlier, the reports were suggesting that Blackmail actor Irrfan Khan has left for the United States to receive treatment for NeuroEndocrine Tumour. Speculations were rife that Irrfan Khan is in the US to get his tumour treated. On Tuesday morning, Irrfan Khan shared a picture which is but a silhouette of the actor himself. With the picture, he posted an inspiration poem from famous poet Rainer Maria Rilke.

Actor Irrfan Khan is currently in London, UK, undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, . The actor who had revealed his diagnosis last Friday shared an inspirational poem on Instagram with a photo of his reflection. He also made it clear that he is in the UK for treatment, not the US as assumed earlier. He wrote: God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke.

Last Friday, Irrfan ended all speculation around his rare disease when he tweeted, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now had admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 🙂 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets injured in Bulgaria on sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

ALSO READ: Revealed! Sara Ali Khan to pair opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

The actor had said on March 5 that he is suffering from a rare disease but hadn’t disclosed its name then. Taking to Twitter, the Hindi Medium actor wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra teaches lesson to sexist reporter who questioned her take on gender equality

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App