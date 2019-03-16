Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is back in India and was recently spotted at Maddock Film's office in Mumbai. The actor was spotted wearing a handkerchief on his face. Connecting dots it is expected that Irrfan Khan will soon commence with the shooting of Hindi Medium sequel.

Some time back, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was undergoing the treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour in London and now he has returned back to his country. Recently, the actor was spotted at the office of Maddock Films in Mumbai. Those who are not much aware, Dinesh Vijan who is the founder of Maddock Films, produced Saket Chaudhary’s film Hindi Medium. While Irrfan Khan was spotted, his face was covered with a handkerchief so as to hide from the attention of paparazzi. Connecting all the dots, it is assumed that Irrfan Khan will soon begin the shoot for the movie Hindi Medium 2. A report revealed that Irrfan Khan will play a role in the film and the film will be shot in the USA. The film will narrate the story of a daughter who goes to the US for pursuing her education. The role of that girl will be played by Radhika Madan.

The report also revealed that there are a lot of rumours and all sorts of stories regarding the health of the actor which is not true. Though the sequel of Hindi Medium is confirmed, there is no such information regarding the film starting with the shoot. Last year Irrfan Khan shared the news about his tumour on social media. He expressed his emotions on Twitter and said that he will soon be back after undergoing the treatment for his disease.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More