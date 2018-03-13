Film producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed that Irrfan Khan's Blackmail will the hit the screens on April 6th as scheduled. In an official statement, Bhushan Kumar said that when he recently met Irrfan, he was very excited about the trailer's initial response and wanted the makers to release the film as per the schedule.

Amid the rumours of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail’s release date getting pushed back due to the actor’s battle with his rare disease, the filmmakers have confirmed that the film will be released as per the schedule on April 6th. Bhushan Kumar revealed that when he recently met the actor, he was very excited about the trailer’s initial response and wanted the makers to release the film on the scheduled date. The film’s producer said: “I recently met Irrfan and even though he is battling his health, he was very excited about the initial response to the trailer and songs of ‘Blackmail’ and was very keen that we released the film in the best possible way on April 6 as scheduled,”

He further added, “We are all praying for him and I am confident that he will sit with us and watch the film on April 6. Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release Blackmail on April 6 in the best possible manner.” In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Irrfan earlier said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will,”

“My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week- ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till them, wish the best for me,” he said. Starring Irrfan Khan along with Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh, Blackmail is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6, 2018.

