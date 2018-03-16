Filmmaker Abhinay Deo has revealed that actor although actor Irrfan is undergoing treatment for his illness, he is in good spirits. Earlier on Friday, Irrfan Khan put all the speculations about health to rest and revealed that he is suffering from a 'neuroendocrine tumour''.

Director Abhinay Deo has said that although actor Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for his illness, he is in good spirits. He said that he had met the actor following the announcement of news of rare disease by him. “I met him (Irrfan). He is fine and in good spirits… That, of course, we know that he is not well…. So I think he is right now away for his treatment and we should respect the family and their privacy on this particular matter. I don’t have anything more to share with you. Till now we know as much as you know,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Earlier in the day, Irrfan Khan put all the speculations about health to rest and revealed that he is suffering from a ‘neuroendocrine tumour”. The actor had added that he would be flying abrod for the treatment “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndoCrine as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope,” he had posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Actor Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour; know everything about the disease here

For the uninitiated, Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are abnormal growths that start in the neuroendocrine cells of the body. They usually appear in lungs, stomach, pancreas, appendix, intestines, colon and rectum, but can also appear in other parts.

Meanwhile, wishes are pouring in from all quarters on social media praying for the speedy recovery of the actor.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan confirms his diagnosis of Neuroendocrine tumour; well-wishes pour in

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App