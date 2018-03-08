Vishal Bhardwaj's movie produced by Prernaa Arora which was supposed to go on floors on March 10 has been put on halt due to the 'rare disease', the Piku actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with. "Every moment is a reminder to not take life for granted," the producer was noted saying. The 51-year-old actor took to twitter to let his fans know about the hard time he is going through.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s news of being diagnosed with a ‘rare disease’ has shocked the entire film industry and his tremendous fan following. The fear of his health issue has brought a buzz in the fraternity regarding him being away from the limelight for quite a long period of time. A close friend of the actor was quoted as saying, “It’s unlikely that he will return to shooting actively for quite a while now… I can’t put a number on his absence of leave. But the treatment is going to be a long process.”

Upset Prernaa Arora, the co-producer on the project, says the delay of Irrfan Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer movie is not of importance as long as the actor’s health was more important She said, “We were about to begin shooting from next week. Vishal had just come back from his final recce. We were excited about the project; now this has happened. Irrfan and Deepika are our first and only choice. Life is so unpredictable. Every moment is a reminder to not take life for granted.” The worried producer says she has been on tenterhooks about Irrfan’s health. “When Vishal learnt about Irrfan’s illness, I felt very uneasy. I just wish he gets well soon. He is a fighter, a self-made success story and an inspiration to so many of us.”

Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by KriArj Entertainment has been postponed due to the health issues the actor of Hindi Medium is going through. The movie which is the adaption of crime reporter author Hussain Zaidi’s gangster story, Sapna Didi was scheduled to go on floors on March 10.

It was earlier detected to be jaundice, but Irrfan’s recent post reads, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten-days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” has made it clear that the actor is going through a hard time.

