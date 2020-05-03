Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares unseen photos of his father from his National School of Drama days. Take a look

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death was no doubt a big shock for the entire country. The actor died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling against neuroendocrine tumour for two years. To pay tribute to his father, recently, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared some unseen photos of the actor to spread some positivity during this stressful time. The photos are from Irrfan Khan’s National School of Drama days when the actor was learning acting.

In the first picture, Irrfan Khan is seen sitting on the ground and is wearing spectacles with a cigarette in his hand. In the next picture, the actor is seen practicing a scene with his colleagues and in the last one, the Hindi Medium actor is again engrossed in a scene. This won’t be wrong to say that Irrfan Khan was among the most versatile actors in the industry. With his timing and talent, the actor won millions of hearts.

Earlier, to this, Babil also shared a hilarious video of the actor eating Pani puri. A day after Irrfan Khan’s death, Babil also shared an emotional thank you letter for everyone for their support. Not just this National School of Drama also said in a statement that his death is a big loss to the Indian art and cinema fraternity.

Take a look at Irrfan Khan rear photos—

On the work front, Irrfan Khan has given back to back hits like Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Madaari, Blackmail, and Angrezi Medium. Moreover, the hardworking actor also did Television shows before appearing in films.

