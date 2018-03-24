Actor Irfan Khan’s spokesperson has clarified that the actor is not consulting any Ayurveda expert. He said that Irfan Khan is undergoing treatment in London and have asked fans not to speculate anything regarding his health or treatment.

Recently, news went viral that actor Irfan Khan, who is suffering the rarest disease called neuroendocrine tumour, has been consulting an Ayurvedic expert for treating his disease. However, as per latest reports, Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson has revealed at a media interaction on March 24, the actor has not taken any Ayurvedic treatment for the same. The spokesperson further said that Irfan had only once spoken to Vaidya Balendu Prakashand, who had earlier treated Steve Jobs and there hasn’t been any interaction between them after that.

According to reports, Irfan Khan’s spokesperson said, “As suggested by recent news reports, Irrfan Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever. It is unacceptable to be using someone’s illness for your own publicity and personal gain”. The statement also requests fans not to speculate anything on his health and his treatment. Earlier the actor tweeted that he would himself reveal it as soon as he comes back from abroad.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Emraan Hashmi: Recalling top musical hits of the actor

“Like Irrfan khans previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife’s statement for any further update,” further read the statement. Moreover, the actor is currently undergoing treatment in London. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 51-year-old will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ alongside Piku co-star Deepika Padukone. The actor has also starred in Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Blackmail, which is set to hit theatres in April 2018.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host wedding in Geneva, Switzerland this May

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App