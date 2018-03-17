Actor Irfan Khan, who is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour will be going abroad for treatment. Latest updates reveal that award-winning doctor has said that the rare disease is curable depending on its genre. The actor is set to be seen in Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Blackmail, which hit theatres in April.

After the shocking news of Irfan Khan’s ill health struck the film fraternity and his fans across the country, the internet has been abuzz about the rare disease that the actor is suffering from. Earlier, there were speculations that Irrfan Khan had brain cancer. However, the actor recently made a statement that he has been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour and not brain cancer. Talking about the previous rumours, Bollywood actor Irfan Khan said, “As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain.”

Fans that are currently in a state of shock might get some relief to know that there has been a recent update about the rare disease’s curability. According to reports in TOI, a Padma Shri award-winning Dr Saumitra Rawat, HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology & Liver Transplant, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, NeuroEndocrine Tumour can be removed surgically. Dr Rawat said, “It depends on the location of a tumour, its size, and what is its mitotic index.” He further said that once the procedure is done, the patient is obligated to go through regular check-ups to see if any tumours have recurred.

In the interim, the actor took to his social media to disclose about his diagnosis and wrote that although it has been arduous in this situation, the love and support of near and dear ones had given him the strength to deal with his health. Further, the actor, who is going to fly abroad for treatment has asked all not to make any speculations as he would himself reveal about his health condition as soon as he returns.

On his Twitter account, Irfan Khan wrote, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect” – Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Irfan Khan is set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Blackmail, which hit theatres in April this year.

