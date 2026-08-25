Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ravi Teja Starrer Mints Rs 88 Crore Worldwide But Can It Stay Strong Against Yash’s Toxic?

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 4: Irumudi starring Ravi Teja has turned out to be one of the happy surprises of the box office for this season. Post recording a good opening weekend, the movie by director Shiva Nirvana continued its run on the first Monday and has come very close to the Rs 100 crore mark in only four days.

With the fourth day collections, Irumudi earned Rs 12.35 crore net in India from 2,733 screens. In total, Irumudi’s net collections in India have gone up to Rs 62.85 crore and its gross collection to Rs 73 crore in India. Overseas market has contributed a gross addition of Rs 15 crore to the total, making the total collection of Irumudi to a remarkable Rs 88 crore in four days.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ravi Teja Film Holds Well On Monday

The first Monday is usually where a film’s theatrical strength becomes clearer, and Irumudi has managed to clear that test comfortably.

The film opened with Rs 15.30 crore net in India before collecting Rs 16.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Sunday. Monday brought in another Rs 12.35 crore, representing a drop of only around 19 per cent compared with its opening day.

The four-day India net breakdown stands at:

Day 1: Rs 15.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 19 crore

Day 4: Rs 12.35 crore

Total: Rs 62.85 crore

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Monday, earning around Rs 11.87 crore net and recording strong occupancy across key centres. Hyderabad and Vizag were among the markets showing particularly healthy demand.

Irumudi Worldwide Collection Reaches Rs 88 Crore

Domestic figures alone do not make the picture complete. With Rs 73 crore gross revenue from India and another Rs 15 crore gross revenue from foreign countries, the movie has made a gross total of Rs 88 crore in the first four days of its release. Irumudi is now just Rs 12 crore away from reaching the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

This development could not have come at a better time for actor Ravi Teja. His last few box office performances have been inconsistent and hence a lot of hope has been generated from this performance of Irumudi. Nagarjuna is one such person who has been quite vocal about the success of Irumudi.

Irumudi Scores One Of Tollywood’s Strongest Mondays Of 2026

The Monday collection of Rs 12.35 crore also helps place Irumudi in the league of some of the best-performing Telugu movies on a Monday. As per the box office comparisons, Irumudi is tied at number two with Peddi in terms of highest Monday collection by a Telugu movie in 2026, just behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. But the key thing about the movie’s performance is not the rankings alone; rather, its ability to sustain a part of the opening day crowd during the week is commendable.

Can Irumudi Stay Strong Against Yash’s Toxic?

Now comes the real challenge for Irumudi on Wednesday. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hits theatres on August 26 with huge pre-release buzz and impressive advance bookings all over the nation. An opening like that will surely pose competition for screens and theatre show timings, especially in the big South Indian markets.

Therefore, Tuesday becomes very crucial for Irumudi. Even if the film manages to repeat a good day at the box office, it will go past the Rs 70 crore India net number before Toxic hits and reach close to the Rs 100 crore world total.

The real concern will be the box office numbers after Wednesday. In case the word-of-mouth remains positive for Irumudi, the film will have enough screens to make its journey ahead despite Yash’s big release. However, in case of a grand opening by Toxic like the advance bookings suggest, there will surely be a cutback in the showcase numbers of Irumudi.

Nevertheless, Ravi Teja’s film has already created a healthy cushion for itself. After making Rs 88 crore worldwide in just four days, Irumudi comes into its first box office fight in a very strong position.

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