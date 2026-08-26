Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club, But Toxic Challenge Begins Now

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has achieved yet another big success in its good theater life. The movie has already grossed Rs 100 crore plus in just five days all over the world while performing well on Indian counters too on Tuesday.

Day 5 collections of Irumudi in India amounted to Rs 12.20 crore net from 3,292 shows. It means its net collection in India is currently at Rs 75.05 crore with the gross being Rs 87.05 crore in India. In the overseas segment, the movie made additional Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the overseas total to Rs 16.50 crore. Hence, the worldwide gross of Irumudi has been recorded at Rs 103.55 crore.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Tuesday Hold Remains Strong

The reason why Day 5 performance is considered impressive is that there wasn’t much of a drop in the box office collections of the film on Tuesday. The Irumudi grossed Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4 and made a collection of Rs 12.20 crore on the next day, implying that there was a fall of merely 1.2 percent.

Its India net collection now stands at:

Day 1: Rs 15.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 19 crore

Day 4: Rs 12.35 crore

Day 5: Rs 12.20 crore

Total: Rs 75.05 crore

Irumudi Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 100 Crore

The most important headline that can be seen on Tuesday is the achievement of the global benchmark by the movie. Since Irumudi has earned Rs 87.05 crore from India and Rs 16.50 crore outside India, it has now crossed the Rs 103.55 crore global mark.

For Ravi Teja, Irumudi has now achieved a much better position in terms of business as he heads into the second half of the opening week. The action-drama movie which was already a good opening movie has become one of the most talked about Telugu movies in terms of box office performance during the current season.

Toxic Challenge Begins For Ravi Teja’s Irumudi

Now comes the competition in the form of Yash’s “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.” The film directed by Geetu Mohandas is now entering the theatres with massive pre-bookings and a big pan-India release, which means that Irumudi will definitely have to fight against screens and prime time from Day 6.

The most pressing question here is whether the film can get enough screening and viewership to keep its week-day run going. Tuesday box office performance provides hope. A film which does well on both Monday and Tuesday tends to come out with a better word of mouth than films which survive on weekend screenings.

However, Toxic has been released on a bigger number of screens and Wednesday’s box office will provide the first clue to how much impact the film has made on Irumudi. As far as today goes, the film has managed to cross an important milestone already. With Rs 75.05 crore India net and Rs 103.55 crore worldwide in five days, Irumudi is entering its first major competition with confidence.

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