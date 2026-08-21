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Home > Entertainment News > Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

Ravi Teja steps away from his familiar mass-hero template in Shiva Nirvana's Irumudi, an emotional action drama built around fatherhood, faith and redemption.

Irumudi Movie Review, Image Credits- IMDb
Irumudi Movie Review, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 08:33 IST

Irumudi Movie Review: As an actor who has been so closely associated with the “Mass Maharaja” tag, what is more striking about the way Ravi Teja acts in Irumudi is that he pulls himself back. In director Shiva Nirvana’s movie, Ravi Teja occupies centre stage in a dramatic narrative which revolves around the themes of fatherhood, religion, guilt and salvation.

This gives Irumudi an interesting experimental angle. While the movie is not entirely devoid of commercial action, its core is somewhere else – in the father-daughter equation. Initial reviews coming in from audiences after Irumudi’s release on August 21 too have focused on Ravi Teja’s acting in particular.

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Irumudi Movie Review: What Is The Story About?

Ravi Teja essays the role of a man suffering from alcoholism and having a history of violence. He finds solace in his daughter who convinces him to undergo Ayyappa Deeksha.

A process that starts out as a purely spiritual one slowly turns into one of personal transformation. In Shiva Nirvana, this story of personal transformation is woven into a story of something sinister happening to young girls, ultimately bringing Ravi Teja’s character into a position of having to deal with the problem from the past while protecting his family. The challenge here is to do all of that within the scope of the project, as Irumudi tries to combine several genres at once.

Ravi Teja Is The Biggest Strength Of Irumudi

The most significant factor behind the movie is undoubtedly Ravi Teja. In place of continuously falling back on his typical comic timing and high-energy act, he has a role that requires him to be relatively restrained for extended periods. The emotional scenes with his daughter afford him enough space to act rather than hogging all the attention.

Yes, there are a few places where Ravi Teja’s fan base will get a chance to see their favourite actor in some typical action scenes, but Shiva Nirvana ensures that they do not overshadow the character’s development. This is definitely a welcome change for those who have been longing to see Ravi Teja step out of his commercial comfort zone. The initial reactions from the audiences too seem to appreciate Ravi Teja playing an emotionally charged character.

Does Irumudi’s Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

For the most part, yes – not that everything fits as well. While the father-daughter bond serves as an emotional foundation for the movie, the Ayyappa Deeksha adds a spiritual element to Ravi Teja’s transformation process, instead of making it a sudden transformation of a character.

What I feel falls flat in Irumudi is the attempt at balancing the intimate plot with its wider goal of being an action thriller. At times, one can sense a conflict between two different styles in one movie, and the seriousness of the subject will probably make the parts that are meant to be entertaining appear intentionally slow to the viewers who are expecting to watch a typical Ravi Teja entertainer. But for the most part, Shiva Nirvana keeps true to his word and makes a movie he had promised beforehand.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, GV Prakash Add To The Film

Priya Bhavani Shankar appears in the character of Kaveri, whereas Baby Nakshathra gets a special importance owing to the significance of the father-daughter bond in this story. The score composed by GV Prakash Kumar adds to the spiritual feel of the movie, and action is included only to bring Ravi Teja back to the masses.

Irumudi Movie Review: Verdict

The movie Irumudi works best when it ceases to remind the audience about the mass heroism of Ravi Teja and just lets him play the part of a man who needs redemption. While the film’s blend of spirituality, family drama, and action is not very smooth, the sincere nature of the key relationship and the performance of Ravi Teja pays off.

For Ravi Teja, more importantly, Irumudi shows that slowing down can sometimes make him considerably more interesting.

Rating: 3/5

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Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?
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Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

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Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?
Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?
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