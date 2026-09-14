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Home > Entertainment News > Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details

Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details

Missed Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana’s Irumudi in theatres? The emotional action drama is expected to arrive on Netflix on September 18. Here’s everything to know about its OTT release, cast and story.

Irumudi OTT Release
Irumudi OTT Release

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:40 IST

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is now heading towards its digital premiere after making a strong impact at the box office. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu film has emerged as one of the actor’s notable recent successes, with its emotional father-daughter story finding an audience alongside its action and social themes.

The film, which opened in theatres on August 21, is reportedly set to stream on Netflix from September 18. However, the streaming date should still be treated as tentative until an official confirmation from Netflix or the makers.

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Irumudi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Film

According to multiple reports, Irumudi will be available on Netflix in several languages, giving viewers who missed its theatrical run another chance to watch the film from home.

The movie has continued to attract attention after its theatrical release, with reports putting its worldwide gross above the Rs 200 crore mark.  While the reported September 18 date has generated considerable buzz, viewers will have to wait for Netflix’s official announcement for final confirmation.

What Is Irumudi About?

Irumudi follows Trinadh, played by Ravi Teja, an alcoholic father whose world revolves around his young daughter Manikanta, portrayed by child actor Nakshathra. Determined to give up alcohol and change his life, Trinadh undertakes an Ayyappa Deeksha. But his personal journey takes a darker turn when he finds himself caught up in a disturbing situation involving girls in his village.

The film blends family drama, spirituality and thriller elements, with the father-daughter relationship forming its emotional centre. Reviews particularly highlighted Ravi Teja’s restrained performance and Nakshathra’s natural acting.

Irumudi Gets Praise From Vijay Deverakonda And Dhanush

The film also received support from prominent names in the industry. Vijay Deverakonda praised Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana, calling Irumudi a “must watch” for its storytelling and message.  Meanwhile, Dhanush personally congratulated child actor Nakshathra during a video call and praised her performance. He even jokingly told the young actor that he wanted to learn acting from her.

With its reported Netflix premiere approaching, Irumudi is now set to reach an even wider audience beyond the theatres.

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Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details
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Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details

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Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details
Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details
Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details
Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details
Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Hit Film On Netflix? Check Release Date, Streaming Details

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