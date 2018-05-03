Vaibhavi's co-star Gautham Karthik has already done a similar adult comedy with director Santhosh Jayakumar titled 'Hara Hara Mahadevaki'. "Gautham is really sweet and supportive not just with me but even with junior artistes. He was very patient with me since I needed to cope up with the Tamil dialogues," she says.

From Marathi films, pretty actress Vaibhavi Shandilya ventured into the south film industry and hasn’t looked back since. Her Tamil film ‘Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu’, touted as an adult comedy, with Gautham Karthik is releasing on May 4 and she can’t be happier. “I am really excited and technically this is my second Tamil film which is getting released,” smiles Vaibhavi. “The genre of this movie is not common. So I’m curious to see how people will react. It will be hilarious for sure.”

It was during the shoot of her Telugu film ‘Next Nuvve’ that she bagged this Studio Green project. “Even before the Telugu film released Gnanavel Raja sir spotted me and then director Santhosh Jayakumar narrated the script to me. It was a new concept and a Studio Green production. I couldn’t say no! I am really confident about the film,” adds Vaibhavi.

So how did she move from Marathi films to the South cinema? “Even my debut in Marathi films happened accidentally. It was then that casting director Sushma Kaul saw me and connected me to South cinema. Growing up, I have seen all kinds of films from Hollywood to Koran to regional cinema. I really wanted to work in south films and I’m looking forward to doing more good work. Whatever the language, I try to give my best,” explains Vaibhavi.

Ask her if she knows Tamil and the actress smiles and says, “Tamil konjam theriyum. I do understand to some extent. In fact, director Santhosh did not give my lines prior. He would tell me on the sets so I would listen, write it and then do my takes.”

But Vaibhavi tells me that she is busy learning Tamil. “I’m a bathroom singer so I sing when alone there or in the car. I have learnt a lot of Tamil songs thanks to this. I also watch a lot of Tamil films like Kamal Haasan’s ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’ and ‘Nayagan’ to get my pronunciation right.”

Right now, she can’t wait for the audience to see ‘Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu’. “I’m sure the film will be a hit. Santhosh is an excellent director. he knows exactly what content he needs and shoots only that. This is a huge plus for the producer as well,” she signs off.

