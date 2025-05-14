After the trailer launch, a Reddit user drew attention to several identical scenes between Sitaare Zameen Par and Campeones. Key comparisons include the protagonist’s reckless driving under the influence, resulting in a crash into a police van—mirroring the Spanish original.

Aamir Khan Productions released the trailer of the highly anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, on Tuesday evening.

Although the film has been promoted as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, few know it’s actually an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser.

Netizens Spot Scene-by-Scene Similarities

After the trailer launch, a Reddit user drew attention to several identical scenes between Sitaare Zameen Par and Campeones. Key comparisons include the protagonist’s reckless driving under the influence, resulting in a crash into a police van—mirroring the Spanish original.

As in Campeones, the coach is sentenced by a court to train a basketball team made up of children with intellectual disabilities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other mirrored scenes involve a basketball being accidentally thrown at a child’s face, followed by a humorous reaction shot of the others shielding themselves.

Even the coach’s emotional support system—his mother and best friend—remains unchanged, though the Hindi version features Genelia D’Souza as his wife, a character not present in the original film’s trailer.

Another remake? 😴 #AamirKhanProductions #SitaareZameenPar just copies Spanish hit Champions. Why can’t Bollywood’s big shots like Aamir Khan Productions dream up ONE fresh story? Recycling global hits isn’t creativity—it’s laziness. 🙄 #BollywoodRemakes #OriginalityMatters pic.twitter.com/mJDua7z2e2 — Vinod Kumar 💜 (@answervinod) May 14, 2025

Friends spread this like like 🔥 Banua’s Sitaare zameen par is a remake of recent Hollywood Movie Champions.pic.twitter.com/uxuLzm4DQF — S (@krazyxuser) May 14, 2025

So aamir Khan’s new film #SitaareZameenPar is remake of Hollywood film Champions which is also a remake of spanish film.. Where are indian script writers ?? pic.twitter.com/DWzQKHe0vN — Gareebchacha (@gareebchacha) May 14, 2025

Aamir Khan’s History of Adaptations Sparks Debate

The post triggered a discussion online, with many referencing Aamir Khan’s past films like Aatank Hi Aatank (inspired by The Godfather), Akele Hum Akele Tum (modeled after Kramer vs Kramer), Ghulam (reminiscent of On the Waterfront), and Laal Singh Chaddha (an official remake of Forrest Gump).

While some criticized the lack of originality, others defended the film, emphasizing that it is an authorized remake. “It’s officially adapted, so there’s nothing wrong,” one user pointed out. Another chimed in, saying, “Hardly anyone in India has seen Campeones. If the story connects emotionally, it will succeed regardless.”

Sitaare Zameen Par will introduce 10 new faces, who portray the team of specially-abled kids trained by Aamir Khan’s character. Veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia plays his mother in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Interestingly, Campeones has already been remade in Hollywood as Champions (2023), starring Woody Harrelson.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason