Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

After the trailer launch, a Reddit user drew attention to several identical scenes between Sitaare Zameen Par and Campeones. Key comparisons include the protagonist’s reckless driving under the influence, resulting in a crash into a police van—mirroring the Spanish original.

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par


Aamir Khan Productions released the trailer of the highly anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, on Tuesday evening.

Although the film has been promoted as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, few know it’s actually an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser.

Netizens Spot Scene-by-Scene Similarities

After the trailer launch, a Reddit user drew attention to several identical scenes between Sitaare Zameen Par and Campeones. Key comparisons include the protagonist’s reckless driving under the influence, resulting in a crash into a police van—mirroring the Spanish original.

As in Campeones, the coach is sentenced by a court to train a basketball team made up of children with intellectual disabilities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other mirrored scenes involve a basketball being accidentally thrown at a child’s face, followed by a humorous reaction shot of the others shielding themselves.

Even the coach’s emotional support system—his mother and best friend—remains unchanged, though the Hindi version features Genelia D’Souza as his wife, a character not present in the original film’s trailer.

Aamir Khan’s History of Adaptations Sparks Debate

The post triggered a discussion online, with many referencing Aamir Khan’s past films like Aatank Hi Aatank (inspired by The Godfather), Akele Hum Akele Tum (modeled after Kramer vs Kramer), Ghulam (reminiscent of On the Waterfront), and Laal Singh Chaddha (an official remake of Forrest Gump).

While some criticized the lack of originality, others defended the film, emphasizing that it is an authorized remake. “It’s officially adapted, so there’s nothing wrong,” one user pointed out. Another chimed in, saying, “Hardly anyone in India has seen Campeones. If the story connects emotionally, it will succeed regardless.”

Sitaare Zameen Par will introduce 10 new faces, who portray the team of specially-abled kids trained by Aamir Khan’s character. Veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia plays his mother in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Interestingly, Campeones has already been remade in Hollywood as Champions (2023), starring Woody Harrelson.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Filed under

Aamir khan latest entertainment news Sitaare Zameen Par

Deepika Padukone and Prab

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s...
Union Cabinet gave its ap

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod
In a major breakthrough,

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish
Preity Zinta

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her...
Pakistan's federal govern

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian...
Delhi High Court has rule

Delhi High Court Says Mom Who Quit Job to Care for Child Still Deserves Alimony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s...

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her...

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian Strikes?

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian...

Entertainment

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom