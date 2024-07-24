Is Abhishek Bachchan's New Car Number Related To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? See This Pic To Know

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen driving around the city in a new black car, accompanied by his sister Shweta Bachchan’s children, Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda, as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

There are rumours that Agastya and Suhana are dating, and Abhishek appeared to be playing the role of a cool uncle, either taking them for a ride or dropping them off.

Additionally, the car’s number plate, 5050, got the attention of the paps, as it is a number previously seen on the Bachchan family’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which has reportedly been sold.

Is 5050 Aishwarya Rai’s Favourite Number?

A paparazzo suggested that 5050 might be Aishwarya Rai’s favorite number. However, this number seems to be significant for the Bachchan family, as it has been used on their vehicles before.

In fact, Aishwarya was taken to the hospital in a car with the number plate 5050 when she was about to deliver Aaradhya Bachchan, with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan arriving with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

MUST READ: Shah Rukh Khan Asks Preity Zinta In A Resurfaced VIRAL Video ‘You Doing Drugs Again?’ Actress Replies, ‘I Think So’

Why celebrities prefer to keep the digit ‘5’ in their car’s number plate

The number 5050 is considered a VIP number with special charges and is also known as an angel number. It symbolizes balance and harmony, urging individuals to find equilibrium in various aspects of life, such as relationships, work, and personal well-being.

This number is also linked to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthdate, February 5, possibly indicating a personal significance. While it’s unclear if 5050 is Aishwarya’s or Abhishek’s favorite number, fans were pleased to see the family together, dispelling rumors of a divorce sparked by Aishwarya’s separate entry at a recent Ambani event.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Does Taylor Swift Have A Cameo In New Marvel Movie? Ryan Reynolds Reveals, ‘If I Ever Stop, She’d Make A…’