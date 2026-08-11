Is Ajay Devgn The New Face Of Crime Patrol? Here’s Why The Actor Is Joining The Show

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan is all set to make his debut in the world of television through one of the most popular crime series on Indian television – Crime Patrol. Actor Ajay Devgan, known for his performances in movies like “Singham,” has now reportedly signed up as the host and narrator of the upcoming season of the Sony TV crime series.

As per reports in India Today, Ajay has already shot the promo for the upcoming season of the TV show, which is set to go on air next month. This is Ajay’s first venture in the field of television as a host and presenter.

Why Is Ajay Devgn Joining Crime Patrol?

The coming season of Crime Patrol will look into some new kinds of crimes, along with the development of criminal activities in the past few years. As per one of the sources quoted by India Today, it was believed that Ajay was the obvious choice because of his connection with police characters as seen in movies like the Singham series.

It was said that Ajay’s image as a police officer will bring out a different aspect of the show. Additionally, the actor was also said to be very much eager to become a part of this television show. The promo of Ajay’s involvement in the show is going to be launched very soon.

When Did Crime Patrol First Premiere?

Crime Patrol was initially aired on Sony TV on 9th May 2003. Throughout a period of more than 20 years, the franchise has emerged as one of the most recognizable shows in India featuring criminal episodes.

The program features dramatic depictions of criminal cases which happened in real life; the program covers not only the details related to the cases but also their investigations. Throughout the time, the franchise underwent many format and title changes and now it exists as Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark and Crime Patrol Dial 100.

Anup Soni is probably the face of the franchise but there were other actors who hosted the program in different editions of Crime Patrol including Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana.

What Does Ajay Devgn Have Coming Up?

Even though Crime Patrol is something novel for Ajay Devgn in the world of television, the actor still has some film projects going on. These projects for Ajay Devgn are Drishyam 3, Chauhaan, and another sequel of the popular Golmaal series.

Since now Ajay Devgn himself is going to be the narrator and host of this show, we expect him to bring some fresh faces to this successful crime series. It will be interesting to see how the promo and the premiere of this show will go.

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