Friday, May 2, 2025
Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Ajaz Khan's reality show "House Arrest" has been pulled down


Actor Ajaz Khan’s reality show “House Arrest” has been removed from the Ullu streaming platform following widespread criticism over its explicit content. A viral clip from the show, which depicted Khan pressuring female contestants into performing intimate acts on camera, sparked outrage among viewers and political figures alike.

In response to the controversy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned both Ajaz Khan and Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal to appear before the commission on May 9. The NCW condemned the show’s content, stating that it promotes vulgarity and violates consent.

The show, which began streaming on April 11, was marketed as an uncensored reality series similar to “Bigg Boss” and “Lock Upp.” However, the recent backlash has led to its removal from the platform.
Political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have called for stricter regulations on OTT platforms to prevent the dissemination of obscene content. Chaturvedi highlighted that while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had previously banned 18 OTT platforms for similar reasons, Ullu and Alt Balaji were not among them.

The incident has reignited discussions about content regulation on digital platforms, with many advocating for clearer guidelines to ensure the protection of participants and viewers alike.

ALSO READ: The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

Ajaz khan Ajaz Khan House Arrest Ullu app

