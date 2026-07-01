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Home > Entertainment News > Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened

Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened

The Lock Upp Season 2 house is in chaos after Shreya Kalra officially claimed that Akanksha Chamola is bisexual. In a tactical move following a personal feud, Shreya exposed the secret to fellow inmate Sufi Motiwala, effectively burning Akanksha’s hidden lifelines in the game. This bombshell comes right on the heels of Akanksha’s high-profile announcement regarding her mutual separation from husband Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola and Shreya Kalra, Image Credits- Instagram
Akanksha Chamola and Shreya Kalra, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 11:34 IST

Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual: A new controversy has blown up at the Lock Upp Season 2 residence. Shreya Kalra, one of the participants, revealed that another participant and actor Akanksha Chamola was bisexual.

The revelation occurred during an interview with participant Sufi Motiwala and seems to be a planned game strategy by which Akanksha is deprived of her strength in the reality TV show.

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What did Shreya Kalra say about Akanksha Chamola?



All of this started when Akanksha filed a “chargesheet” against Shreya in the show. Eyeing to settle the score with her, Shreya went candid with Sufi and decided to weaponize a personal secret she claimed Akanksha had shared with her.

During a chat with Sufi Motiwala, Shreya asked:

“Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?”

After Sufi reassured her that it was part of the game, Shreya directly claimed, “She is bisexual.”

How does this affect Akanksha’s game on Lock Upp 2?

Well, no doubt it was a very personal claim for Akanksha, but it means more on the show as well. Lock Upp follows a lifeline theme associated with hidden truths and a revealed truth means Akanksha might just have lost a lifeline and might be at risk when push comes tro shove

Shreya explained to Sufi that because the secret was used and aired on the show, Akanksha’s position has been compromised:

“Now the secret has been used. She told me, and we have revealed it on the show. So, two of her lifelines are over, and she has only one left.”

Has Akanksha Chamola responded to the claim?

At present, no statement from Akanksha Chamola or the creators of Lock Upp 2 has been issued in connection with the sexuality allegation, except for that which has already appeared in the episode’s broadcast.

Akanksha had already become the subject of many media headlines because of her decision to leave her husband, Gaurav Khanna, at the time of the program’s first episode. It is said that she had been living apart from her spouse for almost a year owing to their disagreement in raising a family, but still, both of them were cordial about the issue.

Following her premiere announcement, Gaurav Khanna publicly backed Akanksha during a media interaction on the sets of Laughter Chefs, stating that he still loves and supports her completely.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Jokes ‘My Six Pack’ in Adorable Instagram Post

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Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened
Tags: akanksha chamolaLock Upp Season 2Shreya Kalra

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Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened
Is Akanksha Chamola Bisexual? Shreya Kalra Makes Claim On Lock Upp 2, Here Is What Happened
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