The film is adapted from The Case That Shook The Empire, a biographical book by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is set to bring history to life in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

The recently released teaser captivates audiences with its powerful audio and intense narrative, hinting at a gripping sequel. The film delves into the aftermath of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre and honors the bravery of Sir C. Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar.

Is Kesari Chapter 2 Based on a True Story?

Yes, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is inspired by real events.

Sir C. Sankaran Nair’s Struggle for Justice

The story unfolds through the perspective of C. Sankaran Nair, who was determined to hold the British accountable for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He played a crucial role in challenging British rule and bringing global awareness to their oppressive governance. Raghu Palat, Nair’s great-grandson, co-authored the book along with his wife, Pushpa Palat, ensuring that this significant chapter in Indian history is not forgotten.

The Real Events Behind Kesari 2

According to Bloomsbury publications, the film portrays the historical consequences of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In the wake of the tragedy, Chettur Sankaran Nair, the only Indian member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council, resigned in protest. His bold decision played a pivotal role in ending press censorship and lifting martial law in Punjab.

The Battle Against Michael O’Dwyer

Nair’s resistance didn’t stop there. He went on to write Gandhi and Anarchy, where he openly criticized Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, for his role in supporting General Dyer’s actions. This led to O’Dwyer filing a defamation lawsuit against Nair.

Despite facing immense pressure, Sankaran Nair stood his ground and presented substantial evidence, including reports from the Hunter Commission and witness testimonies.

His legal battle took place in the Court of the King’s Bench in London, one of the most high-profile courts of the British Empire. The case became a historic event, shedding light on the brutalities of colonial rule and drawing international attention to India’s fight for freedom.

Will Akshay Kumar Do Justice to the Role?

The trial was one of the longest in history, leaving a significant impact on India’s independence movement. The Case That Shook The Empire provides a deep dive into this courtroom drama, highlighting the courage and determination of Sankaran Nair.

With Akshay Kumar stepping into the role of this fearless nationalist, audiences eagerly await to see how the film captures this extraordinary journey.

As Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh gears up for release, it promises to be more than just a film—it’s a tribute to an unsung hero of India’s freedom struggle.

