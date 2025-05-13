Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

In 2019, Soni Razdan had publicly addressed criticisms of her British passport, saying, “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with humanity."

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is once again at the center of a heated online debate over her British citizenship, following her mother Soni Razdan’s recent Instagram post calling for peace between India and Pakistan.

Razdan had shared a petition urging both nations to end hostilities, which triggered widespread backlash and renewed scrutiny over Alia’s nationality and loyalty to India.

Soni Razdan Faces Backlash for Peace Appeal

On her Instagram story, Soni Razdan encouraged followers to sign a petition advocating peace between India and Pakistan, captioned, “Above all – PEACE. Sign the petition.”

However, the post received heavy criticism from netizens who felt it lacked context amid the current geopolitical tensions. After receiving significant backlash, Razdan deleted the post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Online Criticism Targets Citizenship and Patriotism

Many Instagram users voiced strong opposition, questioning the sincerity of Razdan’s peace message and raising concerns about her and Alia Bhatt’s national allegiance, given their British citizenship.

One user commented, “Peace is the goal, but let’s not ignore who is starting the aggression. Our soldiers are defending civilians, while the other side targets them. Asking for peace without context feels tone-deaf — especially coming from someone whose daughter enjoys Indian stardom with a foreign passport.”

Soni Razdan Responds: “My Appeal Was Directed at Pakistan.” In response, Razdan clarified her position:

“My appeal for peace was not towards India but towards Pakistan. They are the aggressors after all. We are simply retaliating, and rightly so. People jumped to conclusions — it was meant as a generalized statement. I’m as heartbroken as anyone. War is horrific and no one should experience it.”

When another user referenced her role in the patriotic film Raazi, implying a contradiction between the film’s theme and her stance, she replied:

“Peace must be between two nations — unless you believe Pakistan is at war with itself?”

Alia Bhatt Confirms British Citizenship

Alia Bhatt, although born and raised in Mumbai, holds British citizenship through her mother, who was born in Birmingham, UK.

While promoting her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, Alia confirmed her British nationality during a Wired interview with co-star Gal Gadot, where she said, “I still hold a British passport. My mom was born in Birmingham, and though I’ve lived in India all my life, I have British citizenship.”

In 2019, Soni Razdan had publicly addressed criticisms of her British passport, saying, “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with humanity. We are all global citizens. I stand for secularism and democracy.”

She also clarified, “My father is Indian. I’ve lived in India since I was three months old. I pay taxes and hold an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card. If my income contributes to India, then I also have a right to express my opinion.”

The controversy highlights the sensitive intersection of celebrity influence, national identity, and political expression. While Alia Bhatt’s British passport is legally valid and her career remains rooted in India, public sentiment around loyalty continues to provoke online reactions — especially during times of national conflict.